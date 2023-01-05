Can these Dems in D.C. create any more of a mess than they have done so far? You bet that they can! Take notice how Buttigieg handled Southwest Airlines and all the others on canceling flights. He has no clue.
Look at the border. A mess of illegals entering our country because Harris has never been to the border and is not qualified for the job. Another know-nothing is Mayorkas saying that the border is closed. Take a look at Garland, Yellen and all the others that Biden appointed. Birds of a feather flock together.
The Dems are starting to come up with ways to stop the Biden/Hunter laptop investigation. I’ll bet the FBI has confiscated all the records. I’ll bet all of a sudden all the evidence came up missing. They must remember, no one is above the law. The fine print says “except the Democrats.”
Is Biden hiding or missing in action? I saw him and Jill on CBS Wednesday night at the 45th annual Kennedy Center awards show. Their appearance on that show sure helped our economy.
Also, Biden, why are you in St. Croix while Americans are snowed in without electric or food? I know you are worried about the people in the USA. And another thing Joe, there are people coming into our country by the thousands through the closed border and trying to bust into homes in Texas, and you want to disarm our country?
God bless all.
Many thanks to the Rev. Deeter and his congregation for coming to my house and others to sing Christmas carols. It makes you feel the real reason for Christmas, the birth of Jesus.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg