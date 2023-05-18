Your so-called President Biden wants to do away with dishwashers. Here is a guy with too much idle time.
Instead of worrying about his green deal, why doesn’t he work on the border crisis, inflation, crime, cost of food, gas, banks going belly up, and maybe worry about a depression and our nation’s safety?
I heard on TV your energy czar is going to kiss other countries’ butts to sell us oil to replace our strategic oil reserve that Biden sent to China, Russia and other countries that hate us.
I sure miss the golden years we had under Trump. Gas was $2.39 a gallon, food was less expensive, store shelves were well stocked, etc. But now under these far left liberal socialists, the good times are gone. What’s bad is times are going to get worse as long as the anti-American socialists are in charge.
Remember who ruined the USA. It was Biden when he signed 50-some executive orders killing everything President Trump did for us. Biden did away with them because everything Trump did helped the citizens and brought us a good quality of life and prosperity.
We’ll see if Joe, Hunter and the Biden family end up in prison. It seems the FBI is not turning over the material that Comer subpoenaed about the Biden family and their dealings with China, Ukraine and others. The FBI, DOJ and the media all protect them. Better clean these agencies out.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg