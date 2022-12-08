In the Nov. 24 edition of The L-V, Joe Lewis opens his column with the following question: “The mid-term election Red Wave turned out to be a Red Trickle. But why?”

The answer is: terrible candidates. Dr. Oz? Be serious. Mastriano? Worse, if possible. How could that happen? Both had Trump’s endorsement. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Let’s see who else was blessed with Trump’s Midas touch:

New Hampshire Senate race: Dem. Hassan 53.6 percent of the vote; Trump endorsed loser, GOP joke Bolduc, 44.4 percent.

Massachusetts Governorship: Healy (D), 63.5 percent; Geoff Diehl (GOP), 34.9 percent. Was that a vote for Diehl or one for Trump? I think they can share the blame.

Michigan Governor: Whitmer (D), 54.5 percent; Dixon (GOP Trump), 43.9 percent. Nice work Donald.

Wisconsin Governor: Evers (D), 51.2 percent; Michaels (GOP Trump), 47.8 percent.

Arizona: Hobbs (D) beat Lake (Trump), but in a much closer vote. Did Trump keep his distance, thereby helping Lake?

And who knows what will happen in Georgia? A state that can elect Marjorie Taylor Greene could elect anyone, even H. Walker, who in a recent public announcement said that he’d rather be a werewolf than a vampire. And he was serious! Trump must be really proud of his endorsement of Walker who has claimed to be valedictorian of his high school class (a lie) and a graduate of Georgia (not true), a former FBI agent (yeah, not quite likely).

So, next time around, try to nominate better candidates who would be smart to reject any Trump endorsement.

STEVE SMITH

Falls Church, Va.

