In the Oct. 20-21 edition of The L-V, Chris Henderson opined in reference to COVID vaccinations that, “Some folks are opposed to getting it and should not be forced to get it.”
Before that, in the Oct. 13-14 edition, Joe Lewis, in a totally absurd column about “low T Democrats,” wrote that, “If there’s one thing Democrats love, its forcing people to do things they don’t want to do.”
Well, I was drafted into the Army in 1970 under a Republican administration. I was not particularly enthused about being drafted, but I went into the Army and stayed there until 1972. All because of a Republican administration that forced me to do something I “didn’t want to do.” Well, also due to a sense of civic responsibility.
As a parent of toddlers 35-40 years ago, I cajoled my two kids to eat pureed carrots and other “disgusting” things that they preferred not to eat. However, knowing the value of a healthy diet, and as a responsible parental authority, my kids ate things they “didn’t really want to do.”
There are several stretches of highway that I travel on a daily basis where the speed limit is 35 mph and a couple of stretches where it is 25 mph. I don’t really want to go that slow, but I do for good reason — the traffic load and the fact that those are residential areas with numerous adults and kids on bikes, walking, or trying to cross the street (at a cross walk, and not mid-block as they might prefer). In a sense, a speed limit is a mandate. So is the law against stealing, and hundreds of other things that are harmful to the population in general, even if a potential perpetrator “did not want to” be forced to abide by.
So, the issue is that failure to get vaccinated is a temper tantrum worthy of a two-year-old infant that does not want to eat his or her sauteed spinach. Anti-vaxxers, grow up and become responsible and considerate of your fellow citizens. Those of us who have been vaccinated have helped protect you cry babies as well as ourselves. Do your share and quit relying on the civic responsibility and community-mindedness of the rest of us.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.