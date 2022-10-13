If President Biden doesn’t stop reading what Obama and other anti-Americans are putting on the teleprompter, our country is going to be in a heap of trouble.
Who was the idiot that told Biden that we could be on the brink of armageddon? Maybe we would be wise to keep Biden in the basement. All the countries that hate the USA are laughing at us.
Now that kissing the butt of OPEC, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela didn’t work, gas prices are going back up. Come on man! You don’t have to be smart to see that President Trump’s plans worked. Why doesn’t Biden swallow his pride and admit that his executive orders to eliminate Trump’s plans didn’t work, and and bring Trump’s MAGA plan back?
Don’t worry about Russia using nuclear weapons on the USA as your President is already getting nuclear pills made to take in case Russia sends over nuclear rockets. What do we put on our burns? I think I’d rather catch the bomb.
I see by [letter writer] Steve Smith’s recent letter that he hasn’t learned a thing. He still wants socialism, woke and cancel culture, and government rule.
By the way, they said they have enough on Hunter Biden to lock him up on taxes, a felon buying a gun, siding with China, Russia and others. And if they have enough backbone they will include President Joe Biden. We would need a good size prison to lock up the Dem crooks. Hillary and Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Hunter, their whole family, Swalwell, Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi, Schumer and the list goes on.
How much money has been spent on trying to get Trump? Everything that Steve wrote about Trump, the Dems are doing. Lucky the FBI and DOJ are bought off by Dems. Yes, the 2020 election was rigged.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg