Last year, the Republican voters of Armstrong County elected a predominantly new slate of precinct committee members to represent their respective communities, as well as two new State Committee members. The Armstrong County Republican Committee, in turn, selected a new chairwoman, Darlene Iseman, in their reorganization.
Iseman, along with the two elected State Committee members Darlene Smail and Anthony Shea, now make up the Armstrong County leadership team that represents the county’s interests at the state GOP level. With the upcoming state judicial elections this spring, the role of the Armstrong County Republican leadership team takes on a renewed sense of importance.
A lot is at stake — the PA GOP state committee has been charged with vetting and endorsing the candidates that it will support in the upcoming primary election, May 16, and ultimately, in the fall. This year, there are four open state-wide judicial seats. There is one for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, two for the Pennsylvania Superior Court and one for the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. The task is formidable, with multiple judicial candidates vying for each of the open positions. Each of the candidates come highly qualified with their own unique set of experience.
Each State Committee member, at this point, has fielded numerous calls from the candidates, plus received a multitude of emails and mailings. To help in the process of consolidating inputs from all of Pennsylvania’s 67 county Republican leadership teams, the PA GOP is broken out into six caucuses by region. Armstrong County belongs to the Southwest Caucus. The Southwest Caucus has already hosted multiple candidate Zoom sessions with each of the candidates, as well as conducted a straw poll.
On Feb. 4, the PA GOP will meet in Hershey. This is where the state party will conduct its voting to identify the judicial candidates that it intends to officially endorse. The endorsed candidates will have the support of the PA GOP. Each judicial candidate requires at least 1,000 signatures on petitions filed through Harrisburg to get on the state-wide ballot.
The Armstrong County Leadership Team has taken their role in the endorsement process seriously. “The people of our county elected us to do the research to identify the most electable candidates with our values”, said State Committeewoman Darlene Smail.
The Armstrong County Leadership Team will provide a report of the endorsed candidates at the next Armstong County Republican Committee meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Living Water Church.
ANTHONY SHEA
Armstrong County Republican Committee