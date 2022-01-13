It would be good to start in the new year of 2022 to again find unity as a nation. A shot of Robert Burns, “Auld Lang Syne” — that loosely interpreted can mean, “Once Upon a Time” — may help. In that context, and once upon a time when there was not the great divide in this nation, we the people were usually standing shoulder to shoulder against external enemies. Now, faced with attacks on democracy from within, and attacks on each of us personally with the COVID threat, shoulder to shoulder is shunned. So, to give people freedom, let’s say six feet and masked if crowded, let us still stand together, and fight the fight on both fronts, based on decency but determination for better prospects. I suggest, and no one has to agree, that the below piece may help.
Amy Goodman of “DemocracyNow.org” recently interviewed Professor Noam Chomsky, a once-MIT professor of linguistics and now a professor of the same at the University of Arizona. Professor Chomsky just turned 93 years old.
AMY GOODMAN: Noam, can you talk about how you think that skepticism can be overcome — I mean, you, yourself, a serious critic of the corporate-government alliance — why people should trust large pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and Pfizer, that are making billions, why in this case we should trust that vaccines will save the population?
NOAM CHOMSKY: If the information came from Pfizer and Moderna, there would be no reason to trust it. But it just happens that 100 percent of health agencies throughout the world and the vast majority of the medical profession and the health sciences accept the actually quite overwhelming evidence that vaccination radically reduces onset of infection and deaths. The evidence on that is very compelling. And it’s therefore not surprising that it’s basically universally accepted by relevant authorities. So, yes, if we heard it just from Big Pharma PR, there would be every reason for skepticism. But you can look at the data. They’re available. And you can — when you do so, you can understand why there is essentially universal acceptance among the agencies that have no stake in the matter other than trying to save lives. You can understand why poor African countries who weren’t paid off by Big Pharma are pleading for vaccines. Their health agencies are.
And, in fact, the only exception I noted about this, apart from Trump for a period, was Bolsonaro’s Brazil, and he is now being under charges of a long senatorial investigation for charges of crimes against humanity for his failure to follow the normal protocol of trying to maximize the use of vaccines. Now that his reticence, reluctance on this matter has been overturned, it’s having the usual effect. Vaccinations are increasing, and incidence of disease and deaths is sharply declining. That correlation is so clear that it takes a real strange refusal to look at facts to see it. And again, as I say, health agencies throughout the world are uniform and agree with the medical profession on the efficacy of vaccines.
There are other things that have to be done: social distancing, care, masking in crowded places. There are measures that have to be taken. Countries where these measures have been followed carefully are doing quite well. But where there’s a high level of skepticism, whatever its roots, there are serious problems.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg