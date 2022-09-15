Hearing Oliver North talk about how our military is no longer the best in the world, makes it somewhat scary for us Americans. He said we must get rid of the present majors and generals and other people in charge.
Remember Milley telling China (when he was working with Trump) that if Trump planned any action, he would notify China? This guy is a true American! He should be court-marshaled.
It seems all the Democrats in D.C. are sleeping with China. The Biden family, Swalwell with a Chinese agent, Pelosi and her husband Paul making large investments in China, the Clintons not only dealing with China, but also sold our uranium to Russia, Blumenthall lied about being in the Korean War and also sides with China, Schumer is another China buddy, Nadler and the list of Dems that are buddies of China is too long to list. Name every Dem in D.C. and you can’t go wrong.
The great orator and your Biden are sure uniting the people of the USA. He and his cronies have such a limited IQ, it leaves them looking really stupid. We conservatives are racist, white supremacists, deplorable, etc. Everything these socialists say and do trying to get power is actually what these Dems are doing. Remember when Nancy Pelosi said no one is above the law? She forgot to say except the Democrats.
Why are the liberal states angry about the illegals coming across the border being bused to their cities and states? It’s okay for thee but not for me. The border czar is doing a great job. Does Harris know what a border is? Remember when she went to West Virginia to talk about coal mines and she said we have to get rid of these land mines?
I see the great ones, Obama and wife, are visiting the White House. That’s great news.
Support law enforcement. Pray that God will rid us of these socialists.