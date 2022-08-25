I guess Biden did have a great week by signing a $740 billion bill that was full of pork. Manchin, Pelosi, Schumer and other Dems not only stuck a knife in us, but they twisted it and poured salt in the wound.

It was a good thing that these Dems knew how to cheat and lie to get this greatest president of all time in office to destroy our great nation. Don’t you think the Lord knows what these people are doing? How do you answer to God on judgment day?

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos