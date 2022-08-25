I guess Biden did have a great week by signing a $740 billion bill that was full of pork. Manchin, Pelosi, Schumer and other Dems not only stuck a knife in us, but they twisted it and poured salt in the wound.
It was a good thing that these Dems knew how to cheat and lie to get this greatest president of all time in office to destroy our great nation. Don’t you think the Lord knows what these people are doing? How do you answer to God on judgment day?
Did the socialists know that Biden was not in the White House for 150 days? I guess the ones running this puppet were honest to cover for him.
Also, did you know Biden used $500,000 of taxpayer money to build a fence around his New Jersey home? Isn’t it rather odd that he needs protection, yet he and his cronies want to take our guns? Don’t we bleed like these Dems? Take a look at the crime and lawlessness in the liberal-run states, Pennsylvania included. There are killings, robberies, rapes and looting all hours of the day and night. The victims wind up being the bad guy and the criminals are free without bail.
How about all the money and arms given to Ukraine? No one knows where it ends up.
Why did Biden hire 87,000 IRS people that will be armed? Sounds like the Gestapo and Communism. It will cost $80 billion. Get ready, people, it’s coming. Every day we lose more freedoms.
Don’t the Democrat voters worry about that their kids and grandkids will be living under communist rule? If the Republicans get back in power, they better push to put the Dems in jail where they belong. They have been after the best President we ever had. Maybe those scoundrels should fear the Lord instead of Trump.
Guess who will go down as the worst president, biggest fan of China, and his boy Hunter? All these crooked dealings will come back to haunt him.
God bless the USA, Trump, law enforcement, and the men and women who fought to keep us free.