Guess what? You so-called President Biden is selling our strategic oil supply to China. That oil was to be saved and used only if we get into a war. Now what do we do if his buddies start a war with the USA?
Also, he left billions of dollars of ammo, helicopters, arms, etc. for the Taliban to use against us. He was also buying oil from Russia and helping them to fight Ukraine.
Now, your president signed an executive order to try to stop the Supreme Court’s vote on Roe vs. Wade. This guy doesn’t know that abortion is a sin and murder. We can’t trust Biden or the nuts he appointed to his agencies. A perfect example of his work is Vice President Harris, Garland, etc. All socialists. Take a look at his replacement for Psaki.
These Democrats trying to hang President Trump should be trying Pelosi, Schumer, Bowser, for not telling Trump two days before Jan. 6 that they needed the 20,000 troops he offered. But these three thought this was a good time to get President Trump. Why aren’t these do-nothings working to get gas prices down, inflation under control, instead of trying to get one guy?
Don’t forget that Thompson (the head of this charade) had a group that celebrated every time a cop was shot. These are true Americans?
They’re socialists and communists. The following should all be in prison for treason: Biden, Milley, Pelosi, Schumer, Bowser, Liz Cheney, Swallwell and Schiff. I guess all government Dems and all the Biden family.
And to letter writer Steve Smith, are you brain dead that you can’t see what your socialist party is doing to our great nation? And don’t you care about the men and women who died to keep your butt safe and what our children and grandchildren will have to go through? Shame on you Steve, and all your Dem friends. What are you going to do when Biden gets his one-world government? If you pray Steve, you better pray the Lord cleans out all that are in DC that are for abortion, against Christianity, for same sex marriage, and against the Bible.
I won’t answer Steve’s letters as there’s no changing socialists.
Vote Red or you might wind up real blue.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg