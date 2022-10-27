Why is it that only Republicans in D.C. get subpoenaed and some get jail time, while the Democrats are always breaking the law? Could it be that the DAs, judges, DOJ, FBI, governors, mayors, etc. are all liberal, anti-American demons that are out to destroy our great nation?
Like Pelosi said, “no one is above the law.” She forgot about herself, Schumer, Schiff, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Swalwell, Harris, the whole Biden family, Booker, Nadler, Garland — all the Dems in politics.
Biden is out trying to buy votes by paying college tuitions (don’t fall into that trap), and trying to get Saudi Arabia to hold off selling USA oil until after the election. Now he is going to take more oil out of our strategic oil supply to lower gas prices until after the election. This oil reserve was to be used for an emergency only. Is he playing into his Chinese buddies’ hands to make it easier to take over our country?
Now the liberals put Bannon in jail for four months. I guess no one is above the law.
The liberals subpoenaed Trump to testify. We should demand that Pelosi, Schumer and Bowser be called the same day he is to testify, and ask them why they didn’t tell him to send the 20,000 National Guards that he told them two days before Jan. 6 they could get. Pelosi and others thought this could be a great way to set Trump up. Corruption at its best. How much time and money have they spent over six years trying to get Trump?
These Dems aren’t doing the job they were voted into office to do. They will pay for their evildoings.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg