I was, as always, amused at Fred Shick’s comment (well, all of them, actually), but one specifically — his complaint about Biden and the balloon. Shick wonders “why did he have it shot down over water? He knew all the pieces wouldn’t be found in deep water.”
I think Fred is on to something — it should have been shot down over land, maybe Chicago, a liberal city. Probably could have damaged some property and maybe landed on a few folks, and who would care? They would probably be Dems anyway.
Maybe it could have been steered to other blue states or cities and dropped on them? Heads up Washington, D.C. or Philly or Atlanta where Trump is waiting to be indicted?
Fred, next time Biden will steer it to Rimersburg. Keep your eyes up and open on the western horizon. Oh, and wear a helmet, just in case.
All the above aside, what impressed me was how Fred was able to read Biden’s mind and discover that “he (Biden) knew all the pieces would not be found in deep water.” Fred’s wide range of amazing skills is really impressive. Can you imagine how useful it is to “know” what others think before they even speak or act?
By the way, 45-50 feet is not considered deep when it comes to Naval salvage. Google it.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.