Biden’s new and improved cyber security apparatus is up and running, just in time for the most recent threats posed by Russia — no thanks to the Senate Republicans.
Chris Inglis was installed as the nation’s first national cyber director. With his appointment, Biden instituted the most powerful U.S. government position ever created that is devoted solely to managing cyber threats.
Since his first day in office, President Biden has been determined to rebuild the national cyber security apparatus. The program withered when Trump diverted money away from protecting the nation’s cyber security to spend on his theatrical “wall” project. (Just like the way he killed the pandemic response program developed by Obama.)
It took six months to get Biden’s cyber security team up and running because of holds on confirming nominees to lead the program; holds that were placed by Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida. Scott did so despite the constant threat of cyber attack and despite two successful major attacks that occurred under Trump’s watch. Scott’s hold delayed the appointment of Jen Easterly to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and kept other top Department of Homeland Security nominees from Senate confirmation. (Just like the way the Reps are stalling appointments to the Federal Reserve — the one organization that can throttle inflation. They won’t even show up for the hearings. Including our one and only Sen. Toomey.)
Republicans oppose: 1. Cybersecurity. 2. Pandemic control. 3. Inflation control. One must wonder why.
DAN CAREY
Sligo