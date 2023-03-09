President Joe Biden will not win another term as President. A recent AP poll shows only 37 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for a second term. This means two-thirds of Democrats are against Biden.
The Biden administration did such a terrible job the last two years that his recent State of the Union Address was boycotted by four out of nine Supreme Court Justices, a first in U.S. history (three conservative and one liberal). This was followed by Biden’s horrible mishandling of the Chinese spy balloon incident, once again making America the laughing stock of the world.
The recent unveiling of the FBI coverup of the Biden family’s activities recorded on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and the discovery of multiple illegal and criminal stashes of classified documents in Biden’s Delaware home, beach house and business center, have destroyed his credibility.
Fortunately, a large majority of Americans including both political parties now view the Biden administration, together with the radical left portion of the Democratic Party, as trying to destroy our nation. They have been turning America into a garbage dump for criminals, drug addicts, Marxist thugs, militant black racists, dangerous illegal aliens, sexually perverted public schools for innocent children, deadbeats and woke corporations. This American majority viewpoint was again confirmed by the devastating defeat of incumbent, radical left Democratic Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, a militant black who finished a distant third and received only a measly 17 percent of the Democratic vote.
Turn out the lights, the party is over! America has had enough of Biden and his cronies.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City