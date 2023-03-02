It seems our so-called President has more time and money to spend on other countries when our great country is going to hell in a basket. How much money has he given to Ukraine so far? What did he give to Poland when he left Ukraine?
Ohio is still covered with toxic material from the train wreck, yet Biden never showed his face. Buttigeig never showed up until weeks after the accident. Was he that busy or was he waiting for the toxic fumes to clear? After he showed up, he still had no clue of what to say or do.
Biden looked like he dozed off at the Poland meeting. When Biden got back to the U.S., he had to go to New Jersey to rest up and ride his tricycle. Another waste of tax money.
Could Biden be giving away the infrastructure money to other countries? It sure isn’t being used here, as our country is in total decay. By the way, could anyone explain where Biden is getting this money he is giving away when we are trillions in debt and growing?
I see where their green deal and climate control is killing the whales from what these loonies are doing. They are dying and washing up on shore. Are Biden, Buttegieg, Kerry and all the other big shots flying around in jets polluting the air or are they all electric planes? If these Dems would quit spewing lies out of their mouth, pollution would drop 90 percent.
Look how bad Biden and crew got our great nation in a little over two years. Another two years could be the end. The cheating was bad in the 2020 election; 2024 is going to be worse.
Remember to fight Woke, fight socialism!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg