We were delighted that hundreds of customers joined the village of Valley Thrift Shop volunteers to celebrate the Valley Thrift Shop’s 40th anniversary on March 23-24. It was heartfelt to share the joy of reaching this milestone.
We are so grateful to area residents who have donated and continue to donate, and also for shoppers who regularly support the mission of the store. That mission is to donate all monies above rent and utilities to local nonprofits.
In addition to our 51 amazing volunteers, we give special thanks to the following who helped make our event possible: Chris Adams, the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, Brian Cressman, Jean Evans, Evanne Gareis, Don McDaniel, Mitch McGuire, Anita Otero, the Rev. John Phillips, Lucille Procious, Terry Shirey, Rhonda Toth, Glenn Watson, Bob Young, The Leader-Vindicator and the Redbank Valley Public Library. A special shout out also to Dottie Bowersox and Judi Huffman for coordinating refreshments.
Donations, volunteers, customers combine to be a winning formula for our community.
DEBBIE SILVIS
New Bethlehem
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The letter was also signed by Judy Jacklin, Harriet Cressman and Bonnie McDaniel.]