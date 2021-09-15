Here is a quote from the greatest President the United States ever had — Donald Trump: “In reality, Democrats aren’t after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
Here are some of the mistakes Biden has made that led to the debacle in Kabul and Afghanistan:
1. Failure to revamp the special immigrant visa process that the Trump administration had signed.
2. Biden’s failure to put civilians first.
3. Failure to hold on to Bagram Air Base.
4. Failure to foresee the collapse of the Afghan army.
5. Failure to grasp how Trump’s Taliban deal kneecapped the Afghan government.
6. A failure of imagination by Biden.
Biden argued he had only two options when he inherited the withdrawal plan from Trump. Biden wouldn’t use Trump’s plan (drawn up with help from Mark Esper, Trump’s defense secretary) so Biden used the advice of Blinkon and Milley, and along with these two socialists was the worst so-called President of the USA.
How about the mess these socialists caused at the border? Of course Biden and his socialist morons blame Trump and climate change instead of owning up to the disaster. Biden blamed Texas and Florida for causing more COVID cases. Would someone tell this idiot the reason there are more cases is because of his open borders, not testing illegals for COVID? Most of these sick illegals come across the border at Texas, Florida, Arizona, etc. How about drug cartels, terrorists, rapists, MS 13? Ruin our great country, Joe, just for votes and more of your socialist cheating as you did to defeat Trump.
Psaki said that was a great deal with the Bergdal and Taliban. Bergdal was a deserter and traitor and Obama and Biden gave the Gitmo Taliban prisoners and a skid full of cash to the Taliban. Now these released prisoners are in charge of the Taliban terrorists.
How much cash has Biden paid to the Taliban to get the Taliban to let people leave?
Wake up America. Take our great nation back from these communist, evil, devil worshipers. Do these Socialist “Demon-crats” think God doesn’t know what they are doing?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg