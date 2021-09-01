Have you ever seen such a disaster as the one Biden and his cronies have caused in Afghanistan? The anti-American creeps pulling this puppet’s strings should be hunted down and charged with treason and murder, and imprisoned for life. This includes Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer and the rest of the “Demon-crat” socialists.
Look how much damage these socialists have caused in approximately 200 days. Higher gas prices, food prices going sky high, and it looks as though there is a depression on the way. Thank you Dem voters. Stand tall and proud for what you have done for our children and grandchildren. Shame on you.
How many Americans, military people and Afghan men, women and children is Biden going to leave over there to be tortured and killed? Also, what about the 200 helicopters, guns, Humvees, and high tech equipment left for ISIS and other anti-Americans?
Do we have any allies left or have they seen what a wimp Biden is?
Where is Harris? She was in California trying to save Newsom from getting re-called. She is not capable of doing anything.
How about Pelosi having a big party while Americans and others were being killed in Afghanistan? True Americans. And these over-paid, do-nothing politicians are pushing that we wear masks again, and the people sitting close to Pelosi had no masks on.
Stick together people and don’t believe what Fauci and others say.
I see where Wolf’s mask mandate for school was voted down. Don’t let this so-called governor pass the 8-cent tax on the miles we drive. Wolf should take a wage cut. He spends our money like our Clarion County Commissioners waste it. Also, bust the teachers’ union. It has too much power. It wouldn’t let the teachers in California go back to school because of COVID. They gave Biden $125 million for his campaign and money to anti-gun groups. Are they for socialism?
Support the men and women in law enforcement. Pray for the people in danger because of Biden.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg