Socialist Democrats are getting very close to their long term goal of overtaking America and what she stands for. The “prosperity” that we were enjoying under the Trump administration was just too much for Socialists, the left was seeing their power slipping away as the highest percentage of Americans in history were enjoying the highest employment in history, and little need for government.
One very fraudulent election and eight months later, we are in a dire situation in every sense of the word. Virtually everything we consume is in short supply, by design I might add, and inflation is devouring the worth of the dollar. The Biden administration and Blue state governors continue to pay healthy employable people to stay home at the expense of those who choose to do the right thing and work. The August jobs report was expecting 750,000 newly employed, and a paltry 265,000 chose to return to employment with an astonishing 10.2 million jobs available. Human nature shows that there are those who will work, and those who won’t given the choice!
First you must understand that the somewhere between $3.6 trillion and $6 trillion that the extreme progressives want to add to an already horrifying national debt to usher in more dependence on “Big Government” is just a way to levy your money from you through taxes. The Federal Reserve will just continue to print trillions of dollars that becomes more worthless with each passing day. In contrast, the $1 per hour that your grandfather made in 1952 bought as much goods and services as the $35 per hour wage in 2021.
Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security will go insolvent in the next five to seven years, that’s a fact, and the $3.6 trillion that Biden says will cost “zero” to taxpayers will need to be borrowed from our adversaries (Biden’s partners) the Chinese. The Chinese have us exactly where they want us, they are slowing transport of goods we depend on that we need for building our cars, appliances and millions of other commodities that should be made domestically. Build Back Better? The entire world knows Biden/Harris are feckless dolts! Trump’s trade policies were moving us farther away from Chinese and other foreign dependency. Biden’s “taxing the rich” policies will once again send even more of our manufacturers overseas where they can operate without a tax burden and tens of millions of jobs go with it. Historically this happens every time Socialist Democrats try to “tax the rich,” will they never learn? Furthermore, Biden hired 80,000 new IRS employees to extract every penny possible from taxpayers, and at the same time, they become “government employees” becoming “loyalists” to the Socialist Democratic Party!
Forcing millions of people to be vaccinated or lose their jobs, though at least 80-100 million have battled COVID 19 and have natural antibodies, and others have medical conditions that may result in disabilities or death if they take the vaccine. Simultaneously, one in five of the 1.7 million (illegal aliens) who have already crossed the border tested positive for COVID-19 and they are not required to have the vaccine! Why? Dr. Fauci had the audacity to say the illegal aliens are not a factor in the spread of COVID. Really? Why is government mandating that elementary school age children, that would certainly survive COVID get vaccinated? If “My body my choice” is good enough for fascist feminists to murder the unborn, why does it not pertain to you and your body concerning mandated vaccines and your health?
After eight months of Biden’s “Build Back Better” policies, it it hard to say which has caused the most damage to this nation, stopping the Keystone XL pipeline, stopping the construction of the border wall, welcoming every diseased criminal/freeloader on the planet to walk across our border, perpetual welfare under the guise of COVID relief, or abandoning $85 billion of “state of the art” weaponry for the Taliban? It will take the Republicans and moderate Democrats to become courageous enough to actually take some action instead of having a “go along to get along” attitude to regain control of the extreme left from total destruction of this once great nation!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora