Did you see the Dems celebrate the passing of the inflation bill? What a joke! Inflation is still high, food prices sky-high and these so-called smart Dems are ruining our nation and the lives we are used to.
People had better wake up by November, unless you want to live under socialist rule.
I’m glad to see Desantis and other border states are shipping the illegals to New York, Chicago, Martha’s Vineyard, VP Harris’ backyard and all the sanctuary cities. Some of the governors and mayors aren’t happy about it. Maybe we should have a pity party.
They shipped all the illegals out of Martha’s Vineyard because the rich people living there didn’t want them. Obama lives there and it’s hard to believe he would object to the illegals living there, being he was president of the USA. All these Dems think “it’s okay for you but not for me.” By the way, where is all the infrastructure being done? They didn’t blow the money on other items like they blew the COVID money on golf courses and personal items.
Here’s a little tidbit that made my day. Walking through Walmart, I came upon a woman shopping and I smiled at her and said hello. To my surprise she stopped me and said I was the first person that day that smiled at her and said hello. She said people today walk around looking like they are mad at the world. She made my day.
Where did the Clarion Commissioners get the $1.2 million for the re-assessment? Better soon get these three out of office.