So far, this president has done a lot of damage to our great nation in approximately three years.
The first mistake he made was signing some 50 executive orders to get rid of President Trump’s MAGA list that would make America great. Trump had us independent on oil and gas. Biden stopped that by closing the Keystone Pipeline and stopping the drilling. Now OPEC and Russia are slowing production and raising the price of a barrel of oil, and now our gas is $3.99 a gallon and rising. Also, Biden used up our strategic oil supply, leaving no supply for an emergency.
Also, he flooded the USA with illegals crossing our border. Now we have more drugs and criminal gangs in our country than ever before.
Look at all the crime in the liberal-run states with Democratic governors, mayors, DAs and other Dem officials. No laws anymore for stealing, burning, murder, etc. And they want to take our guns? Who’s going to protect us? The police are quitting by the hundreds because they have no authority. They wind up being the criminal after enforcing the law.
Biden sure pulled a boo-boo pulling out of Afghanistan. Billions of dollars of weapons left there for the Taliban to use against the USA. No Americans left behind? What about the U.S. servicemen killed? Biden sure let their families down.
Did Biden ever make it to Ohio where the train wrecked? Did he go to Hawaii after the fire and 111-plus dead? No. He went to see First Lady Casey after her passing.
Are the Dems ever going to have time to put Hillary, Bill Clinton, Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer, Wray, Garland, Mayorkas, Swalwell, Yellan, Nadler and others on trial? Seven years and still nothing on Trump. Dems sure know how to make themselves look like complete idiots and very childish.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg