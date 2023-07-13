With these Democrats running our country, they might do away with our great nation, and we will be controlled by China or Russia. When a country has a wimp for a president, it took away the power that made the USA the most powerful country in the world.
We had a strong leader (President Trump), but the election was rigged so Joe could win and never leave the basement. The Dems had mail-in ballots from dead people. Pennsylvania was ranked among the top for cheating at the polls. Judicial Watch sued Pennsylvania and told them to clean up the voter rolls.
How about the cocaine found in the White House? That is sure tight security. Could Hunter have left it there?
I hear Joe Biden wants to do away with air conditioners. If this bunch of Dems get their way, my central air conditioner, my gas range, my gas furnace, my gas dryer and my gas hot water heater tank will be no good. Maybe Joe and his cronies will replace all the gas appliances, plus get me an electric car, or do I have to come across the border to get the free stuff? All joking aside, all electric will be a total disaster. What are they going to do to manufacture electric? Coal or nuclear plants?
I hear reparations are back on the news. Not one person alive today was a slave. No one deserves that money. Blacks have the same things in life. The Dems keep calling the race card and white supremacy. Where are the parents of these blacks and whites out looting, burning and shooting? The opportunity is there, go for it.
Reparations? How about the Jews? Hitler gassed and killed over 2 million. What about the Native Americans? This land should be theirs. We shot the buffalo to starve them, shot the Indians and rounded them up and put them on reservations. Remember the Cornplanter Indians? They put the Kinzua Dam where they lived. Johnny Cash wrote a song, “Hey Cornplanter, can you swim?”
Remember, there’s no free lunch out there.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg