We hope 2022 is treating everyone well. There have been so many families calling in need of our help with their utility bills and more. We have been working with other agencies in the community, trying to help families that are having furnace and hot water issues. Sometimes I think we take for granted the things we have until we no longer have them. Let’s take a moment and thank God for everything he has given us and for hearing our prayers.
Charitable Deeds garage sales for the year include: March 17-19, April 21-23, May 19-21, June 16-18, July 21-23, Aug. 18-20, Sept. 15-17 and Oct. 20-22. November and December dates will be scheduled closer to the holiday season. We are located at 260 High Point Road, Knox, and we are open from 8 a.m. to noon. There are new and gently used items added each month. Come and purchase items and help support the families in our community.
If you have anything you would like to donate for the garage sales and you need us to pick it up, call (814) 797-0286 to schedule a date. We are in need of washing machines, dryers, refrigerators and lift chairs. From these sales, the money goes into the account to help families with their utility bills.
Our 2022 food banks are as follows: Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22. If you know anyone in the Clarion and Forest areas in need of food, have them call (814) 797-0286 to preregister. The food banks are held at 260 High Point Road, Knox.
We are always looking for volunteers to help with garage sales from 8 a.m. until noon, food banks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Mondays and Tuesdays when we are open for people to come in and get clothing, furniture, etc. If you have an hour or two to help, call (814) 797-0286 or just show up.
JOHN KERLE
Charitable Deeds
and Services