We are hoping 2022 has been going well for all of you. It’s been a hectic time here at Charitable Deeds.
I want to thank those volunteers who give so much of their time at Charitable Deeds to help the less fortunate in the community.
We did not hold our monthly food bank in June. This was due to the lack of government funding. The food we get is through Second Harvest in Erie and the fiscal year runs from July to July, and all the food banks in the area pull from the same amount funded by the government. Please check our website or Facebook page for the upcoming food bank dates and any changes to the schedule, or call us at (814) 797-0286 or (814) 221-8987.
The next monthly garage sales are Oct. 20-22 at the Charitable Deeds warehouse at 260 High Point Road, Knox. There are new and used items. The money raised from the garage sales goes into the Charitable Deeds account to help families with utility bills. The families receiving financial aid get help with up to $250 every 12 months, and the checks are made out to the utility companies, not the individual.
We want to thank all the anonymous members that have been helping us lately. Also, thanks to Sandy and all the employees at Northwest Bank in Clarion, Hunters Sharing the Harvest and Hepler Meats for all they have done to help our food bank provide food to the community.
Our new mailing address is: Charitable Deeds & Services, 3009 Knight Town Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
BOBBI WOLFGONG
Charitable Deeds
and Services