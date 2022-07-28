Between the years 2006 and 2007, there were over six billion people living on planet Earth. In fact, during that period, the world population passed 6,660,000,000 living humans on Earth. That’s 666 followed by seven zeros. The speed of light if you want an easy way to remember it, is about 666 million miles per hour. That’s three sixes followed by six zeros in miles per hour or 666,000,000 mph. Pretty fast huh!
A professor at MIT, in a video, said that to an incredible degree of accuracy of less than 1 percent error, as is the number for the speed of light given above in miles per hour (mph), one foot is the distance light travels in one nanosecond. A nanosecond is one billionth of a second. That’s (.000,000,001) or after the decimal, eight zeros then a 1. Think of that, light travels one billion feet in a second!
E Pluribus Unum — Out of Many, One. A greatest nation of One, from all the United
States and its territories, and if we allow, all foreign nations, and states in the world.
Or, from all our votes, one President!
In today’s terms, “all” is about eight billion living people on Mother Earth.
The people on the planet see the person we choose as the leader of the free world that we can assume all clamor for, including all of us here in these United States. Think of these world leaders from these United States, that over time we have chosen.
Starting when the population was passing 6.66 billion people, our Leader of the Free World was President Bush. Then came former President Barack Obama, followed by former President Donald Trump, and now current President Joe Biden as the world population closes in on, or surpasses an eight followed by nine zeros. Eight billion people living on Mother Earth.
I know, I know, only we from the USA pick our presidents, but that is what the world sees and judges us on. Their individual demeanor. Their individual behavior. From the vote of all here who voted for that one from these United States, and World Leader of all, if we are the most powerful nation based on democratic principles in all the World.
In Russia, in Turkey, in Iran, in Sri Lanka and on and on, the people want somebody that will give them freedom of speech, freedom of their beliefs and among our many, perhaps taken for granted freedoms, the freedom from fear.
Fear, a thing that all men have dealt with since a serpent followed Adam’s naked wife around in the garden. Surely, if we could go back in time, we might say to Adam, “No Adam, do not eat the apple, eat the snake!”
So, instead of from ALL ... ONE. Let us first each find a god of our understanding as that would be from ONE, a god, to ALL of us. Because if there truly is a God, then it is from One ... ALL! ALL who want Peace on Earth, Goodwill to ALL Men and ALL Women, and ALL the children of ALL these Men and Women who we can suppose came from ONE!
Oh, to give us a start, after using freedom of belief of the god we each choose, we decide it’s all for one, and one for all, then to prove it, let us do a better job choosing.
So, to choose the one for president, from all of us in these United States, known to many as the greatest nation on Earth, let’s improve things by voting in One World Winner, so we don’t look like a bunch of zeros.
Why not Liz Cheney for our first one female president. She has my one vote.
Let us remember that although the sins of the father are passed on to the sons. Does it say the same for the daughters?
One honest woman in politics?
Is Liz Cheney that one, for us all? Who can know?
P.S. — Beyond the above 666 just for fun words, as an independent, I would also vote for Adam Kinzinger for vice president. He and Liz Cheney have two things in common; they appear to be both truthful and courageous. Those are things that we all can hold dear, regardless of their politics.