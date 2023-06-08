Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote in his book, “Ethics,” the following words:
”Destruction of the embryo in the mother’s womb is a violation of the right to live which God has bestowed upon this nascent life. To raise this question whether we are here concerned already with a human being or not is merely to confuse the issue. The simple fact is that God certainly intended to create a human being and that this nascent human being has been deliberately deprived of his life. And this is nothing but murder.”
God has always stood on the side of life. In fact, the rainbow you see in the sky is his promise to us that we will never be completely destroyed by floodwaters again — we can have life. In Deuteronomy 30, we are told that we have two choices before us at all times: to choose life and be blessed by God, or to choose death and be cursed by Him. In John 10, Jesus tells us that one of the reasons He has come to earth is to give us life and life to the fullest. Jesus says that it is the enemy who has come to steal, kill and destroy, but Jesus has come to bring us life.
One year ago, in the month of June, the Supreme Court of the United States chose life. They ended the stranglehold Roe v. Wade had over this country and our blatant choice of the death of the innocent unborn in our country. Since that point, thousands, tens of thousands, and hundreds of thousands of babies may have been given the opportunity to live. This June, it is my honor to celebrate life and to chose it.
PASTOR DOUG HENRY
Leatherwood Church