I had to laugh at one of Chris Henderson’s comments in his column in the June 29 edition of The L-V.
Specifically, I laughed at his obliviousness when he wrote about President Biden that “his handlers are exploiting him, and are actually planning to run him for reelection in 2024. I find that both cruel and callous. The really sad part is that the blindly loyal Democrats might very well vote for him, as some of them actually think he is doing a good job. I don’t know how they can ignore reality when it smacks them in the face, but they do.”
So, let me substitute a couple of my words for his words as follows about ex-President Trump: “His handlers are exploiting him, and are actually planning to run him for reelection in 2024. I find that both cruel and callous. The really sad part is that the blindly loyal MAGA Republicans might very well vote for him, as some of them actually think he did a good job. I don’t know how they can ignore reality when it smacks them in the face, but they do.”
Thanks Chris, for helping me write this letter.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.