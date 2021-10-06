If you dare, read all the way through. This is way better than the suspense Hollywood can provide you and is 100 percent true. It’s promised, so hang on tight for a white knuckled read.
Christians who are not specifically laboring for Jesus, and who are unwilling to witness and testify about Him to others will be cut into pieces upon His return, BOO! Unwilling Christians will be cast out with the hypocrites where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth you slothful, worthless and wicked servant. BOO! It’s true! Read Jesus’ words, Matthew (Mt) 24:36-25:30. Christians who are unwilling to proclaim Jesus and the repentance of sin to others should fear Him who can destroy both your soul and body in hell, BOO! It’s true! Mt 10:26-32.
Jesus will return like a thief in the middle of the night and you better not be caught off guard oh sleeper, triple BOO! Wake up and dress yourself with the righteous deeds of the saints. If you don’t have on the right clothes you will be tied up and thrown out, Mt 22:11-14 and Revelation 19:7-10.
Jesus is coming soon and I long for that day to hear Him say “enter into the joy of your Master,” how about you? Halloween and Hollywood have nothing compared to the fear of the Lord, so work out your own salvation with fear and trembling as you are told to do and He will work through you for His good pleasure Php 2:12-13. Our God loves you enough to tell you and so do I. The spirit of prophesy is upon those who witness and hold to the testimony of Jesus in the war against evil. Rev. 12:17 and 19:10.
MASON MINICH
Seminole