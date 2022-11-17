When I opened the mail from my brother, Dick Troup, and saw The Leader Vindicator, I had to lay it aside. I needed to emotionally prepare myself to read what I knew was the death knell of the Hawthorn church where I grew up.
During that time, the church’s name was the “Evangelical United Brethren” Church, “EUB” for short. Before my father died when I was 14, he made sure that if the church doors were open, we were there. After Sunday School, I sat next to my father in the back pew for church, which is where I learned to “be still.” We were also there on Sunday nights, and for Wednesday night prayer meetings, revivals, missionaries and Holy holiday celebrations. I participated in the programs for children, including Vacation Bible School and Youth Fellowship.
It was a full and busy church back then. Though I was unaware of it at the time, I was gaining a rock solid foundation of faith in the Gospel and God’s Word which I would need later in life.
I’ve carried every nook and cranny of that church building in my memory, from basement to belfry, as it was in the 1950s and the 1960s. I rarely passed the long hanging cord from the bell in the belfry without wanting to pull it. In the sanctuary, I studied every stained glass window, reading each like a book, over and over. The picture of Jesus was centerstage, hanging above and behind the pulpit. Often, knowing the benediction was near and I could spring into action, time inched by on the hands of the large clock on the wall.
The older I became, the Sunday School meeting areas progressed upwards from the basement to the sanctuary, to the balcony. On occasion, I dream that I’m standing at that balcony, looking down on the sanctuary with a bird’s eye view. What I remember most about the people attending Sunday morning services is that every pew was full of familiar faces, each sitting in their self-assigned place. Certain people come to mind, such as the Rev. John McClimans and his wife, Jewel, and Sunday school teachers, the sisters Mabel Bish and June Matson. When Flora Bish was late to church, she would enter the back doors singing the song in progress in her perfect powerful voice while making her way to her seat up front. I loved that! I counted on her voice to follow when I sang. All seemed right with the world. Did we all get along? Probably not, but as a child, I thought we were all “good” people. Life then held the joy of innocence.
From His balcony in Heaven, what did God know and see in our hearts during services? Were we listening — or not — to his Word and applying it to our own lives? Did I listen? I wouldn’t have thought so then. Much later, I would come to know that between my clock and people watching, daydreaming, doodling on bulletins, and reading the daylit stained glass windows, I had tucked away more of God’s Word and the understanding of His Word than I ever thought possible. Only by His Grace did that happen.
And then, my world stopped the day my father died. Though God didn’t deserve my anger, I blamed Him. It took 18 difficult years going my own way, before something within changed which allowed me to begin releasing that anger. He’d been calling me for a while, and I finally said yes. I asked Jesus for forgiveness for my sins, to come into my heart and to be the Lord and Savior of my life. I began attending an “Evangelical Free Church” where services were familiar and full of truth. I was home again. I picked up my journey of faith by doing a Bible Study with an incredible Christ-centered friend, gaining the assurance that God and His Son’s love are forever faithful and true. His Word is powerful as He continues to guide and direct my path. There’s always more to learn! When I stumble, He shows me where I went wrong, as a good parent will do, picking me up with His love. I carry on as His yet imperfect child loving Him even more.
Pastor Bud Davis was right. In The Leader Vindicator article, he said: “…there are still generations living who have come to know Christ, grown up in, and were nurtured in the faith in the Hawthorn Church who have moved onto other churches and communities. As a result, the church really and truly remains alive because of the Holy Spirit that lives within each person whose life was transformed in the Hawthorn church and has gone out and shared the love of Christ with the community they live in.” Count me in!
In 2020, seeing our rapidly falling apart world, I began to feel a heavy burden to get the Gospel out to those who may not know or understand what the Gospel is or can mean for them personally. Before He died, Jesus told His disciples that, “the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.” I needed to get busy doing my share of the work. I wrote my personal testimony of faith and have shared it with numerous friends and family members and the list keeps growing. I have more work to do.
It’s become obvious that the love of people, one for another, is growing colder day by day. So many are lost in the chaos and lies they believe and are without hope for the future. As more churches close, and they will, who and where will the lost hear the Truth of the Gospel from? As the Holy Spirit works in His believers, as Pastor Bud said, we can do our part to bring people into God’s Kingdom. Especially during this year, I’ve often thought that, like Ruth in the Bible, I and my generation may have been born “for such a time as this.” “If not me, who? If not now, when?”
May God help and work with us all who are being called to be His witnesses. That clock of time is running out.