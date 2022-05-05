I have hesitated to respond directly to Fred Shick, but he has recently crossed the line from simple bizarre opinions to out and out disinformation. So, here are some documented facts:
• The U.S. produced 200,000 barrels more oil this year than during the previous four years. Oil companies are logging record, massive profits. So why are the pump prices high?
• Pennsylvania gas taxes are high, and they were passed by our Republican Legislature and signed off by Tom Corbett, former Republican governor. No new gas taxes have been passed under Gov. Tom Wolf. Has our Republican Legislature put a bill on Wolf’s desk to lower taxes?
• Trump handed $2 trillion in deficit spending over to the 1 percent, once again playing the “trickle-down” card. Biden’s spending has been fully paid for in the form of higher taxes on the 1 percent. Trump’s handouts to the rich should be revoked.
• Biden and Fauci did everything they could to check the spread of COVID across the country. Areas that got on board with vaccines, masking, social distancing, etc. were able to mitigate the effect. Areas that did not saw massive death rates. Clarion County has seen almost the highest deaths-per-100,000 outcomes in all of Western Pennsylvania — mostly because we have one of the lowest vaccination rates.
• Refugees entering the country to request asylum are not “illegal.” The law says that they are to set foot on U.S. soil and request asylum. They get a hearing in front of an immigration judge to make their case. At no time in the last four years did the Republicans make any effort to change those laws. Immigrants are the “salt of the earth” and have been the backbone of American economic growth for 200 years. Every new group that comes here has been subject to unrelenting prejudice, from the Irish to the Italians, to the Poles, Russians, Serbs, Chinese and on. Talk to your grandparents — they’ll tell you stories. Same stuff, different day.
• There was no voter fraud, aside from a few isolated cases caused by a couple of Republicans — who got caught and prosecuted.
• The economy is booming — the Dow-Jones grew more in one year than it did in all of the last four years. Just check Dow-Jones.com and look at the five-year chart; it’s up 4,000 from the highest point under Trump — in one year. GPD is up, profits are up, wages are up, and unemployment is far lower than it was at any point in the last four years.
• It is an absolute fact that Republicans are aiming in their every action to create a situation where ordinary Americans are underfed, underpaid, under-insured, un-educated, un-informed, unsafe, unable to vote, overpopulated, over-armed, and overly paranoid.
DAN CAREY
Sligo