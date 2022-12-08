In this season of gratitude, the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo would like to thank the many people and groups who made donations of time, supplies, services or money to the pool this year. Your help and support made a huge difference at the pool this year, and we appreciate each and every one of you. Your generosity has helped us to keep the pool open for our community members to visit and enjoy.
Special thanks go out to Bonnie Taylor, Steve Beveridge, Piney Township, Jimmy and Anne Harbodin, Rimersburg Borough, Clarion Eagles, Clarion American Legion, Rick Smerker and the Sligo Improvement Committee, Sligo Presbyterian Church members, Wayne Meier, the Roger Blystone Family, POGO, Gary Craig, Tin Town Metalworks, Dean Greenawalt, Greg Grant, Jason Evinsky, Pat Kriebel, Wessex, Joe Rainey, Melody Troup and OVR, Family and Friends of Mary Ann Wise, Family and Friends of Chuck Marsh, Clara Rainey, Universal Forest Products, Girl Scout Troops 21970 and 26803, Union High School students Camrya Cobbett, Josie Giles, Kylie Yori, Karlee Shrum, Sarah Zitzman and Magen Walzak, Rick and Zach Himes, and Mark Dell.
We also want to thank our longtime manager Heather Marsh and her husband Mike. We appreciate your dedication to the pool over the last several years.
Another thank you goes out to anyone who supported one of our fundraisers, which included a raffle, lottery calendars and our annual golf scramble that we host with the Union All-Sports Boosters. Your participation in these activities were also a good support of the pool park.
We apologize in advance if we have forgotten anyone. We look forward to seeing you at the pool next summer.
CATHY WALZAK
Union COG Secretary