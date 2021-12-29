Concern at CERN as top quarks decay to become a Higgs Boson, while we in the USA have similar concerns as top quarks long ago decayed into Biggs Bozos when Fox Views came on the scene back in the 90s. I claim that Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and now Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia are the top decayed quarks that pose a real threat to the Standard Model of Democracy as was generally accepted.
If we can remove gravity as being attractive from the physics model, would it fix it. We can fix the Democracy model by removing stupid, but political correctness won’t allow such concepts to advance. Stupid is only pejorative if we let stupid rule.
I will give an example. We can say someone is “ignorant,” and in the U.S. based on empirical observation, that person may burst into anger. We can simply use a synonym for ignorant and say “unaware,” and it at least lets conversation continue, over time, sometimes. So, intelligence, like height, is what you are born with. It is not a superior quality, simply a quality.
So, let’s not look up to taller people except physically, and the same for the intelligent, based on definition, but give both their due when their qualities are required to aid us. When it comes to allowing a senator from one state to have more power than the President of the United States, that is stupid, so let’s remove that stupid. Senator Mitch McConnell should not hold a leadership position in Congress, as he only represents Kentucky. So, no more Congressional leaders as we can see, the stay allows them to become decayed top quarks, that then allows them to become Biggs Bozos.
As for Senator Manchin, he is not a leader, but a fence sitter, and leans toward the side that greases his hemorrhoids.
So, let’s make it a rule, if you say you represent something based on a political ideology, then, we can assume, get paid to do otherwise, then that person should be blocked from any actions that affect America, until a referendum vote on the issue has been tallied. Can I hear an Aye Man?
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg