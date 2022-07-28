My neighbor this week was concerned about something she heard that just is not true. It’s propaganda.
It is not fact that President Biden is selling American oil to China. Corporations are doing that daily, and have been for many years, because other countries pay more for American fossil fuels than we do.
Decades ago, our daughter was going to college in Baltimore. My husband was a bit concerned because of the Cove Point Liquid Natural Gas Terminal there. Natural gas, quite possibly still from this area, which is very explosive, is compressed and sent on ships overseas to countries that pay higher prices than we do.
America‘s fossil fuel production has been higher than energy consumption regularly since 2019. Yet corporations daily sell our country’s energy out of the country. It’s all about the money, not America’s energy independence, to fossil fuel corporations.
Fossil fuels are a finite resource. When it‘s gone, it’s gone. We pay twice for fossil fuels — we pay fossil fuel subsidies in our taxes and we pay our bills. Why do politicians let fossil fuel corporations sell us out? Again, it’s all about the money.
When you or I call a politician, we don’t pay them. Corporations do. They pay federal politicians with re-election campaign money and PAC money, and in Pennsylvania, politicians can receive unlimited “gifts.” They’re just supposed to report them. There’s no punishment if they don’t report, so far as I understand it. Who allows unlimited legal bribes to Pennsylvania politicians? Pennsylvania politicians. They write the laws.
Energy independence evidently only matters to us citizens, not politicians and not corporations. But propaganda works.
Right now a lot is being accomplished. The Infrastructure bill was passed Nov. 15, 2021. Highways, broadband, public transportation — stuff is getting built. Democrats voted unanimously for infrastructure, ending domestic terrorism, veteran cancer care, extending child tax credits to continue cutting child poverty by half (GOP politicians shut that down in the Senate with the filibuster), cheaper gas, stimulus checks, increasing baby formula availability, and fair elections. And that‘s just the short list!
Please vote for your own, your family’s, your neighbors’, and your democracy’s best interests — and please don’t believe the propaganda. Vote Blue.