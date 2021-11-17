Biden is still ignoring the border crisis that this socialist created. He is now flying illegals to Florida at night. Why not fly them to Pelosi, Shumer, Biden or Harris? Now if they come to our homes and tell us to get out, they are moving in, are we allowed to protect our homes or are just the “above the law Demon-crats” allowed to do that?
Did you hear what Biden called the blacks? He has the audacity to call us white supremacists yet he and Obama were two of the most racist creeps on earth.
Also, our president called the 18-year-old Rittenhouse (on trial for murder) a racist white supremacist. Where are the murder charges against Cuomo and Gov. Wolf for putting COVID people in nursing homes and killing thousands? Oops! I forgot. It’s okay for thee but not for me.
Also, Biden was asked about giving $450,000 to each illegal that was separated from their children and he said that was garbage. He was asked about it and said he didn’t say that. I heard Biden was caught in the truth one time, but it wasn’t documented like the President Trump lies were. Trump had 30,000 to 100,000 documented lies according to a woman that writes letters to the editor. I wonder why she never blames Biden?
I heard on the news Biden appointed a Russian woman to his cronies and she said she will do away with the coal industry, gas, cars that run on fuel, etc. What’s a Russian and some of these anti-Americans doing in the USA?
All of the electric car parts will be made in China. President Trump had most of the manufacturing brought back to the U.S. Also, he had us self-dependent on gas and oil. Then the fraudulent, cheating Dems put the communist bunch into office.
When you can’t heat your homes, gasoline will be $8 to $10 a gallon, no food, suicide rate will be high, you will take orders or die, your kids and grandkids will blame you for ruining their lives, and most of all, we all have to answer to the Lord.
This socialist party in charge of USA is anti-Christianity, anti-prayer, anti-cops, anti-freedom of speech, anti-gun, anti-freedom of the press. All your rights and freedoms will be gone.
Hey, Steve! Welcome to the Republican party.
May God have mercy on us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg