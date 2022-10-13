Just a few weeks away until election day, and no surprise the socialist Democrats are changing their colors like chameleons. They are “temporarily” transitioning into what they believe will retain their seats in Congress.
Every time Joe, Kamala or Pelosi steps up to the podium, they look like they are auditioning for the sequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Joe is not capable of serving one day longer; he has already been in office 22 months too long, and Kamala has never had a clue from the onset.
America is about equal opportunity, not equal outcome, as the socialist Democrats are trying to engineer when they call for “equity.” Kamala Harris wants “equity” in the distribution of aid given to victims of Hurricane Ian. She wants the money distributed to people of color first and foremost, not to victims according to their needs. We have officially surpassed $31 trillion in debt, and on day one in office, Biden raised the minimum wage for government workers to $15, lighting the fuse to skyrocketing inflation. Private sector businesses can’t compete; they are closing their doors because they can no longer do business with the rate of inflation. There are 32 million fewer Americans employed now than in 2019. They have found other sources of sustenance through state and federal government welfare programs.
It would be no more fair to give the homerun record to a player of color who hit 45 home runs than to take the record from Aaron Judge for hitting 62 home runs in one season in the name of “racial justice and equity.” Biden did the same thing while placing Kamala Harris as VP and Ketanji Brown Jackson for the SCOTUS. Our nation suffers when we make crucial appointments by race and gender and not by appointing those with the most qualifications, regardless of race or gender.
The Biden administration has hit many new records, and none are of any benefit to you or this nation. We have exceeded $31 trillion in debt, Biden has added $3.34 trillion in 22 months, and we have been trampled by over 5 million illegal aliens. When Biden took office, our “strategic oil reserve” was at an all-time high, and now it is at a 40-year low and still being depleted, and the underlying purpose is to garner votes for the midterm elections. You should be paying no more than $2 dollars a gallon for gasoline, $2 dollars for a dozen eggs, and there should not be one drop of oil entering our nation — we have enough oil and natural gas for an estimated 200 to 300 years for our domestic use and exportation.
There is only one viable option left for America, and that is to resume where we left off drilling for gas and oil, mining coal, and returning to energy independence! For the U.S. to be in this situation unnecessarily is nonsensical and very dangerous. Ask yourself a question, where have you seen anyone but a politician or talking heads on leftist MSM television telling you that “we are doomed” if we continue using fossil fuels? You haven’t; no self-respecting scientist will go public and tell you we are destroying the planet! Yes, this is the ruse of “climate change” and there has always been climate change on Earth, and there will always be climate change with or without human habitation.
Voters, you do have a choice! Once every two years you get an opportunity to weed out the corrupt liars and those who represent only themselves and not their constituents. Be wise — don’t vote for your own demise! Vote Republican on Nov. 8!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora