Dangerous. It’s dangerous to speak your mind, even on a billboard in Clarion County. A billboard listing Democratic accomplishments (infrastructure, etc.) was taken down due to animosity toward the landowner. Evidently the person was afraid. Maybe for good reason.
America has 4 percent of the world’s population, and 44 percent of the world’s guns. There are more guns in America than cars.
It’s too easy to get a weapon for crazy people. In fact, the fascist previous president’s first bill signed was a bill to make it easier for mentally ill people to get guns. Americans are easy targets and they know it. At school, at church, shopping — any place can become a painful, bloody, horrific crime scene.
The number one cause of death of American children is now guns. It does not have to be like this. It is this way because GOP politicians work for the gun industry, not us. Democrats don’t want to take guns away from law abiding citizens, we want the words, “well regulated” in the Second Amendment of our Constitution to mean something!
There’s been no new gun safety legislation in years, in spite of 84 percent of Americans who support background checks for all gun owners, including 77 percent of Republicans. The first law passed by the previous GOP president made it easier for the mentally ill to buy guns. It can’t always be about the money, and to GOP politicians that’s the bottom line. Those families whose children spent an hour and over 15 minutes with a dangerous killer, are living the fact that our children’s lives are far less valuable than a gun lobbyist’s dollars to GOP politicians. 20,725-plus lives were lost to guns in America last year.
Please vote Blue. It’s about caring for each other.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport