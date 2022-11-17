The Redbank Valley Community Center is hosting a Deck the Valley Contest. Do you do a lavish holiday display outside? Do you light up the night with all your Christmas lights? If so, this is the contest for you.
Simply enter the contest by filling out the online form or a form can be obtained at the center. That’s it! No fees! Free to all to enter.
There will be prizes awarded for the top four categories: Most Creative; Tackiest Home; Classic Christmas; and People’s Choice.
Once you enter, we will release a map of all the homes that are participating. The community will have the opportunity to drive around and judge your homes. Prizes will be awarded per category and a yard sign will be placed in your yard showcasing your achievement!!
To enter, simply look for the form on our Facebook page or on our website at www.rvcommunitycenter.org. You can also call our office at (814) 457-5033.
You must enter by Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Dec. 23.
JODI RENWICK
President
Redbank Valley
Community Center