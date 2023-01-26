I am a local contractor and commander at the VFW Post 415 in New Bethlehem. Early last year, our VFW Board decided to build a 30-foot by 16-foot addition to our club. I have built commercial projects in the past and realized I would have to deal with a lot of bureaucratic paperwork to get this started. This thought was definitely an understatement.
In late August 2022, I started to apply for all the paperwork. In late September, I thought I had all of the requirements covered and submitted the paperwork to the borough in order to obtain a building permit. I was informed at that time that the borough engineer believed that we were building over a borough sewer line and could not proceed until this was properly addressed. To our knowledge, the engineer has never actually viewed our property and misread the plans. Due to conflicting sewer line maps and inconclusive testing, it has not been proven if we would be building over a sewer line.
Rather than challenge the problem, myself and the VFW secretary decided to attend two Redbank Valley Municipal Authority meetings and a New Bethlehem Borough Council meeting to address this problem. The meetings are only held once a month. We were given a couple of options. First, run a new line at the cost of $250,000 or wait until the authority installs a new system sometime in 2023. Neither of these options were feasible.
Finally, we were given another option of an easement. We informed the engineer in early November that we would like the option of the easement so that we may proceed. We attended the borough meeting in December and the solicitor for the borough was in attendance. (Please note, the solicitor for the borough and sewage authority is not a local attorney but rather an attorney from the Butler area.) We asked for the status of the easement and were informed it would not be completed until after the first of the year (2023). We find it rather bad business practice that it would take two months to obtain an easement.
I do not know if the people of New Bethlehem realize how much our VFW Club does for the community. By law, we have to donate 60 percent of our gambling proceeds back to the public. We support the Distant, Hawthorn, New Bethlehem and Limestone fire departments, school sports, Redbank Park, the Redbank Chamber fireworks, libraries, etc. The building we are proposing will increase our business and, in turn, will increase our overall community success.
As a veterans’ organization, we can’t help but feel disrespected by the constant delaying of the matter.
DALE M. DELAVARE
VFW Post 415
New Bethlehem