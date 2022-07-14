Pennsylvanians and Americans deserve true freedom, including the freedom to vote unimpeded by GOP politicians.
Americans and Pennsylvanians are in serious danger of having our freedom to vote removed by GOP politicians in every state in the nation. Several states already passed laws that do this.
Pennsylvania is an important state due to the number of Electoral College votes that Pennsylvania controls. Our votes must count, not be changed by those same politicians. Laws that allow politicians to choose the winners of our future elections, and that allow politicians to control who votes have been passed by GOP controlled state Houses and Senates all across America, due to a fascist lie.
Democracy is under attack, most obviously directly attacked by the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack to change our Electoral College count.
This is only one of the freedoms attacked by the Republican Party. We deserve the freedom to learn the truth about American history, freedom to read what we want, freedom to have lower drug prices, lower gasoline prices, freedom to access the child tax credit Republicans voted against, freedom to access baby formula if we need it — all of which Republicans voted against!
It’s past time politicians work for Pennsylvanians, not their own wallets and power.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport