This letter responds to a prior letter of Daniel Carey falsely claiming that oil companies are responsible for the skyrocketing gas prices. Mr. Carey’s liberal views aren’t supported by the facts. Inflation and government lockdowns on U.S. oil production have caused the skyrocketing price increase for gas. The blame falls squarely on the Democratic Party, Democratic President Biden, and the Democratic-controlled Congress.
Basic economics teaches that money is a commodity just like oil, pork bellies and gold. Since money is used to buy all other commodities, it has been given a special term to describe a fall in price (value) called, inflation. As the value of money falls, the price of all other commodities, goods and services goes up. The cause for a fall in the value of money is simply an increase in the supply of money by printing it. In just over one year, radical left Democratic President Biden and Congress have printed a massive $5.6 trillion to pay for their massive government overspending on socialism. This massive overspending, the most in U.S. history, consisted of $1 trillion left over from the Trump stimulus package, $1.9 trillion Rescue package, $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, and $1.5 trillion spending package totaling $5.6 trillion, more than all spending for World War II.
Additionally, the Democratic-controlled government agencies are using environmental regulations to reduce oil production in America to force people into green energy by making gas prices outrageous. Under President Trump, America was energy independent and the No. 1 world producer of oil. Oil was $53 dollars a barrel for crude and $2.35 to $2.85 at the pump. After the Democratic massive printing of money and lockdown, the price has skyrocketed to $113 a barrel and $4.27 at pump. General inflation has risen to a historic 10 percent. America is now oil dependent on Canada, Mexico and Russia or its replacement.
Prognosis: It is not going to get better. It will only get a lot worse.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City