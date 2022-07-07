Can you believe this puppet Biden is over on foreign soil bad mouthing our Supreme Court? That is showing us that he cares nothing about America or its citizens.
This so-called President cares more about the illegals coming across the border. It seems to me the drugs, cartels, criminals, rapists and smugglers that come into our country are planned by Biden and his cronies to stir up chaos, killings, looting, burning. It gives them more lies to take our guns, more voter cheating, and more chances to control us and to turn our great nation to socialism. Biden is already talking about a one world government.
Does he mean his good buddies, China? He also stated high gas prices and inflation bring one world government.
This puppet and string pullers can stick their one world government, electric cars, green deal and whatever else these Anti-Americans have planned where the sun doesn’t shine. I’ve had a gut full of Biden blaming all his self-made problems on Putin, Putin, Putin.
By the way, all you people screaming about the Supreme Court voting against Roe v. Wade should know abortion is a sin and that abortion goes against our God. Life begins at conception and abortion is a sin. To abort a baby that goes nine months or even a week in the womb is not only abortion, but it’s also murder.
This Demo-cratic party is anti-religion so life means nothing. Remember Hillary saying about the Benghazi killings, “What’s it matter now? They are dead?”
How about Biden leaving people in Afghanistan? Whose hands are covered with the blood of the 53 illegals that died in the tractor trailer smuggling? Whose guilty of the killing, burning and looting in 2020 in Liberal run states? Biden and Company.
This Jan. 6 charade of lying, cheating Dems is a waste of tax money, and to see the way our country’s going socialist, shouldn’t the committee be spending their time saving our country, not trying to hang Trump? Wake up!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg