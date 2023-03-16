Did you happen to watch the news and see a bunch of young criminals destroy a Chinese restaurant in broad daylight and not a cop in sight? Damage was over $20,000.
Also, did you see the terrorists attacking the training center for police and law enforcement? They were stoned, items burned and molotov bombs thrown at them. These trainees should have been taught to grab their AR-15 and shoot. It’s time to teach these criminals a lesson they won’t forget and show them crime doesn’t pay.
These liberal run states invite crime and disrupt our country. Let’s take our great nation back from these Dems and criminals.
Biden and his cronies want to take our guns away. Yet their bodyguards will still have guns. Biden wants us disarmed so his buddies (China) can take our country and never fire a shot. The Dems in D.C. are nothing but liars, crooks and a den of thieves.
Why won’t Biden take a day out of his “busy” schedule and go to Ohio to check on people’s health and needs from the toxic train wreck? He had time to come to Pennsylvania to show his outrageous budget for 2024. This President should be put in prison for destroying our country.
Did the FBI cover up the Hunter-Joe dealings with Russia, China, etc. and finding classified papers? Seems funny they didn’t drop Trump’s case.
The new witnesses showed the Jan. 6 riot was a setup. Pelosi, Schumer and Bowser planned it all. They were told by President Trump two days before that if they needed 20,000 troops to call him.
Now for letter writer Steve Smith. I’m not going to drop to his level. The only way he can write a letter is to take someone else’s and make them look stupid. He is a typical Dem. Don’t take the blame, and pass the buck. As for his writing on Hawthorn Pottery crocks — guess who has the small to large crocks my mother had?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg