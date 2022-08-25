Done — that’s my favorite four-letter word. People keep saying nothing is getting done. Wrong!
Democrats got you and me a $2,000 cap on drug costs in Medicare, lower drug prices in Medicare in general, $35 insulin for people on Medicare — but not all Americans because of Republican obstruction! The lower Medicare prices are due to Medicare finally, after decades of Democratic attempts, being allowed to negotiate for lower drug prices.
Also, it will lower the costs to make energy efficient changes to our houses — I’m hoping for new windows with perhaps a 30 percent tax break.
Democrats have cut the federal deficit by about $2 trillion dollars so far in less than two years. Finally, the ultra wealthy will have to pay something, at least 15 percent, in taxes! You and I are protected from higher taxes. No one earning less than $400,000 will pay one penny more in higher taxes.
There are Made-In-America provisions in the new Inflation Reduction Act with lots of new, union jobs creating things here in America — with American sourcing and American jobs.
Also, we now have infrastructure projects happening all over America. Now!
There are the highest number of Americans employed ever in history, and wages are going up. Our unemployment numbers are at historic low levels. New manufacturing jobs since President Biden came to work are over 375,000. Computer chips that were in very short supply will now be made in America.
Actually, there is a Made-In-America Office in the Office of Management and Budget and they’re making a difference! The deficit has been reduced by about $2 trillion dollars because of laws passed with almost no help from Republicans. Yeah, Democrats get stuff done Americans, good stuff. Don’t believe the propaganda. It’s happening now, for you!