Done — that’s my favorite four-letter word. People keep saying nothing is getting done. Wrong!

Democrats got you and me a $2,000 cap on drug costs in Medicare, lower drug prices in Medicare in general, $35 insulin for people on Medicare — but not all Americans because of Republican obstruction! The lower Medicare prices are due to Medicare finally, after decades of Democratic attempts, being allowed to negotiate for lower drug prices.

