America’s enemies are within. Radical leftists have taken control of America by using Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” (1971) as their battle plan. Alinsky was brilliant and a communist. He infiltrated and indoctrinated college students in the 1950s to 1970s by teaching rebellion. Alinsky’s radical communist movement, known as cultural marxism, brought cultural war to America.
Alinsky’s communist battle plan boils down to four steps that are deceptively simple but tremendously effective. (1) Rebellion means publicly protesting perceived claims of social injustice to certain radical groups (oppressed). (2) Brainwashing others is lying in the media by falsely blaming conservative groups for the social injustice (oppressors). (3) Forced change is by using violence and vicious attacks on any person/business/group that opposes passage of laws and policies favoring radicals thereby causing major division (cancel culture). (4) Never give up is never stop rebelling. Unfortunately, Alinsky’s diabolical plan has been successfully repeated over and over since the late-1950s for many different groups called minorities.
Alinsky’s minorities today are blacks, unions, government workers, public school teachers, college professors, feminists, mainstream media, environmentalists, atheists and agnostics, homosexuals and transgenders, pro-abortionists, non-workers, illegal aliens, woke corporations, and brainwashed Democrats.
Radicals seized control of the Democratic Party in 2005. They have gained control of 24 state governments and the entire federal government. They hate Christians, conservatives, traditionalists, white males, anti-abortionists, police, the GOP, and the truth. Their goal is to keep control of America.
Their economic policy for financing this socialist agenda at taxpayers’ expense has been massive government overspending, paid for by massive printing of money causing a huge devaluation of the dollar, skyrocketing inflation, outrageous price increases, a recession, a large drop in the stock market, and numerous bank failures. Next comes collapse.
True Americans, regardless of political party, can derail this radical Democratic battle plan by voting only for GOP candidates in all future elections.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City