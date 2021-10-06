In his recent letter in the Sept. 29-30 edition of The L-V, Fred Shick writes, “Did Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Stalwell or any ‘Demon-crats’ or any of the Squad get COVID? Sure looks suspicious. Maybe the COVID didn’t want anything to do with these evil people.”
Or, maybe, just possibly, all of those he mentions wore masks and got vaccinated. And did not get “the COVID.”
Strangely, the orange gilded Toad caught COVID, as did Melania, and their son, Baron. Likewise, half of the unmasked, unvaccinated White House staff did. Who could have imagined that?
Let me introduce a very simple concept to Shick. It’s been around for years. It’s called “cause and effect.” Ponder that for a while Freddie, let it sink in. Things often look suspicious when you don’t take the time, or have the ability, to think a little bit about things that happen around you, and why. Give it a try, you might find it enlightening.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.