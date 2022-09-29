Governor Wolf signed a proclamation announcing that Sept. 11-17 in Pennsylvania is Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week! DSP week is a wonderful opportunity for the community to highlight the dedicated direct support workforce who are the cornerstones of support for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities.
This week of celebration is used to showcase the unsung work of these professionals, shed light on their successes, and identify where we can help them become even better at their jobs.
There are over 77,764 direct support professionals currently employed in the United States.
Valley Advantages has 120 DSPs employed. This workforce is vital to the Human Services Industry, and the lives of the individuals they support depend on DSPs daily. Although they perform the same duties, perhaps even more challenging, than those at state run facilities, community-based DSPs can not be compensated at the same level, due to funding and budget restraints in Pennsylvania.
Valley Advantages participates in DSP Week yearly, to show our immense gratitude and support to our DSPs. In years past, we have had picnics, social hours, breakfast, Bling bags, trips and Bonus. For 2022, we really wanted to highlight those staff who showed their dedication to the profession and those they support.
Along with weekly random drawings, we acknowledge DSPs who had perfect attendance, least amount of attendance corrections, best documentation, no medication error, and staff who have been here the longest and the newest. We also offered a $500 bonus to the DSP who submitted the best essay: What is a DSP?
I would like to be able to thank all the employees, not only those at Valley, but to all those who are making a difference for the most vulnerable community members.
KATHY CARLSON
Valley Advantages
New Bethlehem