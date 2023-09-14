It’s amazing to me that GOP politicians and supporters seem to want you to not trust government. They tell you our government is broken. And it is, sadly — broken by huge money and huge corporate donors to politicians. But I’m not abandoning my house if it needs repairs. And I’m not abandoning democracy for their unnamed, secret fascism.
Democracy is endangered by those same people who believe the propaganda that is often coming from China, with a vast amount from Russia. Those countries do not have American interests at heart. GOP politicians in the past have even openly spread Russian propaganda!
You are now hearing more and more about the possibility of a government shutdown. The GOP majority federal House left for a very long vacation unnecessarily early and now has less than two weeks to pass legislation to prevent a government shutdown. They knew this would happen.
Fascist GOP politicians tell you government and democracy don’t work, then they break it! It’s all about one criminal fascist loser liar-in-chief — it’s not about Americans. For GOP MAGA fascists, it’s definitely not about preserving our rights, our freedoms or our democracy. The GOP anymore are fascist. They are not your parents’ party anymore.
Their fascist criminal leader did nothing while in office but brag, lie and hate the same people as many of his supporters. His term was a net loss of jobs, not 13.2 million jobs, not 800,000-plus manufacturing jobs, not record low unemployment in spite of his lies, not infrastructure for the next 10 years, not record-breaking business start-ups, not $35 insulin and a ceiling of $2,000 in payments for prescription drugs for Medicare recipients.
The previous administration was based on hatred and lies. Americans deserve better. Stand up for your rights, your freedom and your democracy. Facts matter. Vote Blue while your vote still counts.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport