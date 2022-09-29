This new green deal that AOC, Biden, John Perry and other socialist Dems are pushing will be the biggest disaster to hit the USA. Take this example coming from the Democratic state run by Newsome, California. He told his people on Labor Day not to run their air conditioners, charge their electric cars and don’t use electric at all. Did Newsome follow his own advice like he did about wearing a mask? He is also stopping selling gasoline vehicles.
Remember the windmills in Texas freezing up, putting thousands out of power? If this great nation is forced to go to electric, we are doomed. Of course, that is the plan of these socialists.
There was a woman on TV holding a dead eagle in one hand and its wing in her other, that was cut off by a windmill. How many other birds are killed by windmills? Also, if these Dems ever shut their mouths, their will be no wind to run the windmills.
How many can afford an electric car? Will you be able to pay your out-of-sight electric bill? Will you be able to stay warm this winter and cool in the summer when there’s no electric? Another stupid idea is solar panels. You better have thousands of dollars for this project.
They should be cheap as Biden said, they would be made in China along with parts for electric vehicles. Take care of your Chinese buddies, Joey.
I see in the paper about companies in the area pushing solar panels. Don’t fall for this.
Why doesn’t DeSantis send some illegals to Hollywood? Or to Whoopie and Joy on “The View?”
Vote red in November and get our country back and bring God back. Pray!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg