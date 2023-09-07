Disgusted and confused by the chaos? Feeling powerless and angry? That’s what the fascist GOP wants you to feel and think.
They want you to think that both sides lie, that both parties are lawless, that both sides disregard our Constitution. They are wrong. Facts matter. Propaganda is expertly used by the GOP media. A few examples are faux “news” (that company paid dearly for their lies and more lawsuits are coming), Trump’s social media, various conspiracy theory websites, etc.
How do you think the people in Russia and in North Korea feel? They feel powerless because propaganda works. But we know propaganda hurts Americans and people around the world. We do not have to believe the lies.
Truth matters. Democrats are getting work done for all Americans, regardless of GOP political games. Record breaking low unemployment numbers, 13.2 million new jobs, never-before-seen numbers of new business start-ups, 10 years of infrastructure planned and that are started now with tax breaks for us for various energy efficient products. We have lower drug prices (examples: $35 insulin and a $2,000 ceiling on prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients, and the 10 very expensive, widely used drugs we can access at lower prices after GOP politician-supported pharmaceutical companies work their way through lawsuits, expected in January 2026).
We don’t have to give in to the lies and chaos. The United States of America is still a democracy. Call your legislators. Shame them into working for you. Get vocal on social media. Right now, some social media is used as a weapon against us, to control us. Russia and China are involved in a lot of that propaganda aimed at Americans, as well. These fascist countries want to control America and take our democracy down, and sadly so does the new fascist Republican Party. The GOP is not the same Grand Old Party of your parents time. Remember, there are more people who support democracy than true fascists — for now. We can still vote — for now. We can still speak out — for now. The GOP are openly attacking our FBI, CIA, our Department of Justice and our Justice System to defend one fascist man, who has been arrested four times this year and was convicted of being a sexual predator. Would you lend your car to a person like that, never mind give him your country? No one is above the law.
The lies and chaos now are thick. Fascism is on the doorstep. I often wondered how my Mom in Austria felt when the beggars running from the German fascists came to her door as a teenager. This is our moment as Americans to stand up for our freedom, our rights and our democracy. We have to get more active! Vote Blue before it’s too late for your vote to matter anymore. This is not a drill. Defend democracy now.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport