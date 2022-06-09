Propaganda works. Have the courage to actually watch the hearings on the domestic terrorist attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Don’t let anyone else tell you what happened on Jan. 6 at our American Capital.
That night, Americans‘ votes and the Electoral College numbers were certified. Over sixty lawsuits concerning the presidential election brought by the loser had already been ruled in favor of the current president.
Yet a gallows was built to hang Vice President Pence to force him to lie about the presidential election. He did not. An attempt was made to force Pence out of the Capital. He did not go. Pence did his legal duty and he told the truth.
But very late that night I watched our Representative Glenn Thompson attempt to change the facts after that the coup on Jan. 6 was staged to steal our electoral college votes, but he failed, too.
Facts matter. Actually watch the hearings on the domestic terrorist attack. Record what you don’t see live, but get the facts. Don’t let any propaganda outlet tell you what to think. Facts matter. Don’t let politicians attempt to change history. Watch and learn the truth.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport